Chris Sole & Stuart Whittingham available again for Scotland

Chris Sole will join up with the Scotland squad in Dubai

Hampshire's Chris Sole and Sussex's Stuart Whittingham have returned to the Scotland squad after a change in stance by the International Cricket Council.

The pair missed one-day international wins over Papua New Guinea.

Cricket Scotland says the players are available again after "strong lobbying from some associate members to the ICC" over "eligibility regulations".

The Scots take on Ireland in a four-day Intercontinental Cup meeting from Wednesday.

"Both players join up with the squad after missing the 2-0 ODI series victory over Papua New Guinea last week following complications surrounding the recently revised ICC Eligibility Regulations that forced the players into a decision to step down in order to safeguard their careers within the English county system," Cricket Scotland said in their statement.

"There has been a further amendment published to the ICC Eligibility Regulations that were revised on 25 October 2017.

"A decision has been taken by the ICC to temporarily reverse the change to these regulations that was introduced to the stand-out period for male cricketers moving from an Associate Member to Full Member."

Following this week's series, Scotland have two World Cricket League Championship meetings with Kenya on 6 and 8 December, also in Dubai.

Scotland squad

Kyle Coetzer, Con de Lange, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Michael English, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Mitchell Rao, Elliot Ruthven, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Stuart Whittingham.