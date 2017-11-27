Jamie Clifford: Kent chief executive to join MCC

Jamie Clifford
Jamie Clifford became Kent's chief executive in 2010 after taking on the role on an interim basis a year earlier

Kent chief executive Jamie Clifford is to leave his post to take up a senior role at the MCC.

Since his appointment in 2010, Clifford has improved Kent's financial position and overseen the redevelopment of their main ground at Canterbury.

Kent chairman Simon Philip said Clifford had "played a vital role" in transforming the club.

Ben Green, Kent's operations director, will assume the chief executive's duties from next year.

Clifford will take up the role of assistant secretary at the MCC - the Marylebone Cricket Club based at Lord's - in February 2018.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired