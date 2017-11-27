Jamie Clifford: Kent chief executive to join MCC

Jamie Clifford became Kent's chief executive in 2010 after taking on the role on an interim basis a year earlier

Kent chief executive Jamie Clifford is to leave his post to take up a senior role at the MCC.

Since his appointment in 2010, Clifford has improved Kent's financial position and overseen the redevelopment of their main ground at Canterbury.

Kent chairman Simon Philip said Clifford had "played a vital role" in transforming the club.

Ben Green, Kent's operations director, will assume the chief executive's duties from next year.

Clifford will take up the role of assistant secretary at the MCC - the Marylebone Cricket Club based at Lord's - in February 2018.