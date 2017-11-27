Ashes: England wheels in danger of coming off - Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized Ashes: Best moments from day five as Australia seal win

The wheels are in danger of "coming off" England's Ashes tour if they do not win the second Test in Adelaide, says former captain Michael Vaughan.

Australia wrapped up a 10-wicket win in Brisbane on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"The wheels are loose," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 live. "If they lose in Adelaide, that dreaded word - whitewash - will start to get mentioned.

"If they win, it will be competitive. If they lose, it's getting messy."

The second Test at the Adelaide Oval - the first day-night Ashes Test played under floodlights and with a pink ball - starts on Saturday at 04:00 GMT.

Australia have won two of the previous three home Ashes series 5-0, in 2006-07 and 2013-14.

England were bowled our for 302 and 195 at the Gabba, before Australia chased a target of 170 without loss to complete victory.

"The England team don't look they're going to get 20 wickets and they don't look like they're going to get 400 in the first innings," Vaughan said on the Tuffers & Vaughan Cricket Show.

"Australia are not a great team but they're a good team.

"This England team should not in any way get beaten 5-0 in these conditions by this Australian side. It shouldn't happen with the amount of talent that England have in their team."

James Vince, Dawid Malan and Mark Stoneman, all of whom were playing their first Ashes Test, made half-centuries at the Gabba, while James Anderson and Stuart Broad - England's two leading wicket-takers of all time - were the most threatening bowlers.

However, England lost their last six wickets for 56 runs in the first innings and their last four for 10 runs in the second amid a barrage of short-pitched bowling from Australia.

Vaughan said: "Did we expect England to be blown away so quickly and so damagingly in the last day-and-a-half? No.

"There's been some quality batting and some quality bowling. The fielding was good. There's also been some garbage.

"I can't see any draws with these two teams."

Only twice have England won the Ashes after losing the first Test in Australia, although, as holders, they need only draw the series to retain the urn.

Bairstow 'not the issue' for England

Media playback is not supported on this device What really happened between Bancroft & Bairstow?

The final day of the opening Test was dominated by news that Jonny Bairstow "headbutted" Australia opener Cameron Bancroft in a bar in Perth on the opening day of England's tour on 29 October.

Bairstow said the incident has been "completely blown out of proportion", while he and Bancroft said there was "no malice" in it.

Vaughan said: "This kind of story is not as much of an issue as the cricket - that's more damaging to England than this story."

Asked how England, led by captain Joe Root, can recover from defeat in Brisbane, he said: "They've got to be very tight as a team. They've got to be really strong.

"Joe Root's leadership skills are going to be challenged - to get his team full of confidence and belief that they can win a Test match against this Australia team.

"The pink ball is the chance. We expect them to win.

"They have go to win the toss, they've got to bat, and they've got to bat long."