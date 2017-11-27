BBC Sport - Ashes: Jonny Bairstow and Cameron Bancroft describe the 'headbutt' in their own words

'I was expecting a handshake!' - Bancroft & Bairstow on that 'headbutt'

  • From the section Cricket

England's Jonny Bairstow and Australia's Cameron Bancroft explain what happened between the pair during a night out in Perth in October.

READ MORE: Jonny Bairstow 'headbutt' blown out of proportion - Trevor Bayliss

PINT-SIZED ASHES: Best moments from day five as Australia seal win

