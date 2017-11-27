Sri Lanka suffer heaviest Test defeat as India thrash tourists

Ravichandran Ashwin (right) has taken 300 wickets in 54 Tests - he made his debut in November 2011

Second Test, Nagpur India: 610-6 dec Sri Lanka: 205 & 166 India won by innings and 239 runs; lead 1-0 in three-match series Scorecard

Sri Lanka suffered their heaviest defeat in Test history as they lost by an innings and 239 runs to India in the second Test in Nagpur.

The tourists were bowled out for 166 on day four by India, who themselves equalled their largest win.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 4-63 to become the fastest bowler to 300 Test wickets.

Inspired to try cricket? Find out how to get into cricket with our inclusive guide.

Sri Lanka made 205 in their first innings before India declared on 610-6 and completed their win on Monday.

Captain Virat Kohli scored a double century for the home side and three other batsmen scored tons during India's innings.

Dinesh Chandimal's 61 was the highlight of Sri Lanka's second innings.