Ashes: Mark Wood hopes to stake claim for England call-up

Mark Wood helped England regain the Ashes in 2015

Mark Wood hopes to stake his claim for a late Ashes call-up when England Lions face a Queensland XI in Brisbane in a three-day match starting on Monday.

The Durham fast bowler has stepped up his comeback from the ankle problems that ended his hopes of selection in England's initial Ashes squad.

Wood, 27, has not played for England since July but bowled to his old team-mates in the nets in Brisbane.

"I've been building it up out here and my action feels good," he said.

"It's just I've got no overs under my belt. So the more bowling I can do in games the better."

Head coach Trevor Bayliss, national selector James Whitaker and director of England cricket Andrew Strauss have told Wood he could be called up to play in the Ashes.

"They said that if I got my body right I'd still be in a position to have an impact," said Wood.

"It's a long series, so I'm still hoping at some stage I might be a part of it."

In his BBC Sport column, cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew said England needed Wood's pace.

"If he gets through the match, I would like to see him join the senior squad in Perth, because England need an option to rattle the Australians," said Agnew.

The Lions team will be captained by Keaton Jennings and also include two members of England's Ashes squad - Tom Curran, who has yet to play since replacing Steven Finn, and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.