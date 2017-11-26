Jonny Bairstow: England wicketkeeper spoken to by ECB over Perth 'incident'

The England and Wales Cricket Board says it has spoken to England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow after claims about an alleged incident involving Australia's Cameron Bancroft.

Reports in Australia suggested Bairstow headbutted batsman Bancroft on a night out in Perth four weeks ago.

The ECB said there was no report of any incident from the venue, security or police and no injury reported.

It will "follow up" with players after the conclusion of the first Ashes Test.

More to follow.

