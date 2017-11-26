Ashes: England need big hundreds to beat Australia - Moeen Ali

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized Ashes: Australia dominate plus day four’s best TMS moments

England's batsmen will have to score centuries if they are to retain the Ashes, says all-rounder Moeen Ali.

The tourists face a big defeat in the first Test against Australia after being bowled out for 195 in Brisbane, and the hosts need just 56 runs on Monday to go one up in the series.

England had seven innings of 38 or more during the match, but James Vince was their top scorer with 83 in the first innings.

"We got in and couldn't quite get that big hundred and the wicket was still good to bat on," Moeen said.

"For us to have any chance of winning then we have to score hundreds in the next four games."

Moeen - who followed up his 38 in the first innings with 40 in the second - was frank about England's deficiencies after they matched Australia for much of the first three days at the Gabba.

"Obviously, I'm very disappointed. I thought the first three days we played well and we were in the game - and then today we let ourselves down with the bat," he said after England lost their last five wickets for 40 runs, their last four for 10 and their last three for one.

"We got in and never really went on to get that score that we needed. It didn't quite go to plan today and it's cost us. Tomorrow we're just going to have to try and get a few wickets.

"We obviously won't win the game but just to get the wickets will sort of put a dent back into Australia for the next game in Adelaide."

Media playback is not supported on this device Ashes: Joe Root out next ball after making half-century

Moeen insisted he is confident England had the players - even without star all-rounder Ben Stokes - to beat Australia in the series.

"The first innings we reached 300 without (Joe) Root and (Alastair) Cook scoring any runs. That is a bit of a positive. The new guys played well," he said.

"Looking forward, Australia are a good side but probably not as good as we sometimes make out. We know that we can compete and we are going to have to compete very well in the next four games."

Moeen said he respected the decision to give him out in a contentious, tight stumping for 40 off spinner Nathan Lyon.

It was a hairline. I think it's the right decision but it was the tightest margin Jonathan Agnew

After numerous close-up replays from different angles, third umpire Chris Gaffaney decided there was enough evidence to suggest Moeen had no part of his foot behind the crease line.

The inconsistent width in the popping crease line, which has been repainted several times during the match, seemed to count against him.

"If I was bowling, I would want it out," Moeen said. "I guess it depends what angle you look at it from.

"You've got to respect the umpire's call and what he saw. You've just got to move on.

"I thought I was all right personally, but the replay did look very tight, and obviously I'm disappointed with myself that I got out in that fashion."

It was the first time Moeen has been stumped in a Test match.

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew said: "I don't think I've ever seen a tighter one than that. It was a hairline. I think it's the right decision but it was the tightest margin."

Moeen made 40 before he was given out in controversial circumstances

2013 series inspires Australia attack

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc, who took three wickets in the second innings, said: "We've got our plans to all the English batters.

"We've spoken a bit about their tail, obviously. The way our boys bowled against them in the last home Ashes, we've sort of used that as a bit of a blueprint.

"I'm sure they can expect some more short stuff as the series goes on."

The barrage was reminiscent of the preceding home series, when the Mitchell Johnson-led pace attack mowed through England's tail repeatedly to help secure the 5-0 whitewash.

Cracks in England's side - analysis

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on BBC Radio 5 live

I felt before this Test that Australia would win the series and win it comfortably and now they are starting to flex their muscles. They probably have a few more good players in their side who can contribute regularly and we've started to see a few cracks opening up in England's side.

Before this match some people said that the four Australian bowlers would find it hard in the hot Brisbane conditions and that England would benefit from having five bowlers. But it hasn't been like that.

Both teams have areas they can improve. Australia have not been perfect - they were 170-5 yesterday and England were looking at a first-innings lead - so they'll have to look at their batting.