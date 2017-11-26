BBC Sport - Ashes: Joe Root out next ball after making half-century
Listen: Root out next ball after making half-century
- From the section Cricket
England captain Joe Root makes his half-century in the second innings against Australia - only to be out for lbw the next ball on day four of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.
MATCH REPORT: England on brink of crushing defeat
