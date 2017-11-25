Ashes: Can England skipper Joe Root emulate Steve Smith with a captain's innings?

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized Ashes: Day three's best bits as Smith takes charge

Australia may have taken charge of the first Test thanks to captain Steve Smith's epic innings, but England still fancy their chances of securing an unlikely victory at the Gabba.

England will start the penultimate day on 33-2 - a lead of just seven runs - after Joe Root and Mark Stoneman survived a hostile spell of bowling late on day three.

Their best hope seems to rest on captain Root emulating the feats of his Australian counterpart Smith - who hit an unbeaten 141 - with a commanding innings.

Play starts at midnight with the match intriguingly poised - but which way will it go?

Who is on top?

It seems to depend which camp you're in.

You would think Australia but one good innings from an England batsman could swing the match back in favour of the tourists. No-one, well, apart from the peerless Smith, will fancy batting last on the unusually slow Gabba pitch.

"I've left every day's play not knowing who is ahead," said England bowler Stuart Broad. "Days three and four should be the times to bat, which is a good sign for us.

"It's in our hands. If we apply ourselves, and play with patience, we can build a score to put Australia under pressure."

Why the first Test is so important

England have famously not won in Brisbane since 1986, when Ian Botham inspired Mike Gatting's tourists to victory.

England have won only one series in Australia since that series, a famous victory in 2010-11.

On that tour, England drew the first Test at the Gabba thanks to Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott setting a series of records in an extraordinary innings of 517-1 on the final day.

Mitchell Johnson took nine wickets to inflict a massive 381-run defeat on England in the Gabba's last Ashes match in 2013.

Cook's team never recovered from that pounding and lost the series 5-0.

Play like Smith

Mark Stoneman was subjected to a brutal over from quick bowler Pat Cummins

Test Match Special commentator Phil Tufnell says England have to find a way to counter the pace barrage that will come their way.

"They might not have too much of decent night's sleep," he said after England endured a torrid examination of their skill and nerves on Saturday evening. "But they'll come back on Sunday and will know what they are going to get.

"Someone's got to play a Steve Smith innings. One of the boys has to get a hundred, someone has to get a 70 or 80 and everyone has to chip in. If that does happen then the pressure goes back on Australia."

What about the Gabba crowd?

The Gabba lived up to its nickname of the 'Gabbatoir' as Australia seized control of the Test in that dramatic final session.

The home crowd is hostile, relentless and vocal - and England will need to keep calm under extreme pressure.

"This ground is up there with the Wanderers in Johannesburg as the most intimidating place to come and play," said Broad. "It's wonderful as a player, walking out in front of 35,000-40,000 people makes you feel alive.

"Stoneman was very calm in a fantastic time to bowl. He stuck it out. That was proper Test cricket. It will mean nothing if we don't do it again.

"If someone plays a Smith-like knock, get their bowlers into third or fourth spells, we're in the driving seat."

How are Root and Anderson?

Joe Root received treatment after being hit on the helmet

Root sustained a crushing blow on the helmet after he was hit by a Mitchell Starc bouncer late on day three.

The skipper, who made 15 in England's first innings, was treated twice by the team doctor before reaching the close of play on five not out.

"It's always worrying when you see someone hit on the head," added Broad. "But he's passed all the concussion tests. I'm sure he'll be fine."

Anderson, according to Broad, is "fully fit" despite him spending time off the field on day three.

But former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special: "Clearly there is an issue with Jimmy. He grimaced chasing a ball to the boundary and tablets were taken out to him."

Does it feel like 2013-14 all over again?

Mitchell Johnson tormented England's batsmen in the 2013-2014 series

Smith wasn't sure, but he knows the crowd will inspire his pace bowlers.

"The crowd has been spectacular," he said. "Hopefully they will come in numbers tomorrow. We have to be on our game from ball one. We hope to see the same aggression and intent from our bowlers."