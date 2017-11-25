Ashes: Stuart Broad says James Anderson is fully fit

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized Ashes: Day three's best bits as Smith takes charge

First Ashes Test, Gabba, Brisbane (day three of five) England 302 & 33-2 Australia 328: Smith 141*, Marsh 51 England lead by seven runs Scorecard

Stuart Broad says England team-mate James Anderson is "fully fit" despite him spending time off the field on day three of the first Ashes Test.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, did not bowl immediately after lunch at the Gabba, despite Australia struggling on 213-7.

The hosts took hold of the match thanks to captain Steve Smith's epic century and two late England wickets.

"I don't know where this mystery injury has come from," Broad told BBC Sport.

"He's not moaned about anything, said he was sore or injured. It's hard work, we had to rotate bowlers."

But former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special: "Clearly there is an issue with Jimmy. He grimaced chasing a ball to the boundary and tablets were taken out to him."

Anderson took 2-50 from 29 overs but was he struggling with injury?

Anderson, 35, bowled three overs with the second new ball in the morning session, picking up the wicket of Tim Paine, but then was replaced by Jake Ball.

He returned after lunch to bowl a longer spell, but bowled none of the last 16 overs of the Australia innings.

The Lancashire seamer was seen holding his side on occasion.

Australia, inspired by Smith's 141 not out, rallied to 328 in reply to England's 302 and then reduced the tourists to 33-2 - and a lead of just seven runs - at the close of play.

Vaughan's fellow TMS pundit Phil Tufnell said England made a mistake in not bowling Anderson - who took 2-50 from 29 overs - after lunch.

"You get a side seven down with a new ball, you want your premier bowlers on," he said. "I don't care how many overs he bowled before lunch.

"It is a game-splitting moment and I think they got it wrong. If it is tactical, I think they should go back and have a look at their tactics.

"I would have said: 'Jimmy, this is it. We can get a lead here. You've got to give me five or six overs.'"

Former England spinner Tufnell also has concerns about the fitness of Moeen Ali, whose build-up to the Test was restricted by a side injury.

"Moeen wasn't that much of a weapon," said Tufnell. "OK, he got a couple of wickets and bowled nicely but he wasn't a threat.

"I think Moeen might be a little bit injured - that side strain - I'm not sure. He looked a bit flat-footed and his trajectory was flatter."