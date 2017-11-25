BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Day three's best bits as Australia captain Steve Smith takes charge

  • From the section Cricket

Australia take hold of the first Ashes Test thanks to captain Steve Smith's epic century on day three in Brisbane, while the TMS team discuss the possibility of killer moths.

MATCH REPORT: Smith ton puts England under pressure

Download the latest TMS podcast here

Available to UK users only.

