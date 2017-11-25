BBC Sport - Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith reaches brilliant century against England

Listen: Captain Smith reaches brilliant century

  • From the section Cricket

Australia captain Steve Smith hits a four to reach his 21st Test century on day three of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

He went on to make an unbeaten 141.

Listen to TMS and follow live text commentary here

Download the latest TMS podcast here

Available to UK users only.

