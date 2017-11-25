BBC Sport - Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith reaches brilliant century against England
Listen: Captain Smith reaches brilliant century
- From the section Cricket
Australia captain Steve Smith hits a four to reach his 21st Test century on day three of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.
He went on to make an unbeaten 141.
Listen to TMS and follow live text commentary here
Download the latest TMS podcast here
Available to UK users only.
