A man who proposed to his girlfriend in a pool overlooking the Ashes test match in Brisbane has told 5 live Breakfast he'd spent three months planning for the special moment.

Michael proposed to Tori on day two of the First Test at the Gabba in Brisbane - and it was seen by millions around the world.

Speaking to the BBC's Henry Moeran, Michael said: "I've been obsessed with the Ashes since I was born and I wanted to share that with Tori here."

