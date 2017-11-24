BBC Sport - Ashes poolside proposal: Michael proposes to girlfriend inside the Gabba
Taking the plunge: The Ashes poolside proposal
- From the section Cricket
A man who proposed to his girlfriend in a pool overlooking the Ashes test match in Brisbane has told 5 live Breakfast he'd spent three months planning for the special moment.
Michael proposed to Tori on day two of the First Test at the Gabba in Brisbane - and it was seen by millions around the world.
Speaking to the BBC's Henry Moeran, Michael said: "I've been obsessed with the Ashes since I was born and I wanted to share that with Tori here."
