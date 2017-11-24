Indian cricket team out for two runs in U19 women's one-day super league

The BCCI's scorecard for the match shows Nagaland's collapse

An Indian cricket team have been bowled out for only two runs in a women's under-19 one-day super league match.

Nine of the Nagaland team were out for ducks against Kerala in a tournament accredited by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Nagaland's opener claimed one run from the only scoring shot of the innings, with the other coming from a wide.

Kerala took one ball to claim victory when Aleena Surendran's first delivery went for four wides.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Nagaland's coach Hokaito Zhimomi said his team only began training only in September and they were limited to four or five practice sessions by poor weather and the lack of indoor facilities.

"The Nagaland Cricket Association was struggling to put a team together because we didn't have any academy for girls," he said.

"We had to put out advertisements in the local newspapers, which is when the girls started coming to the academy.

"We had to start from scratch because all the girls are completely raw. In their first training session none of the girls knew what skills they specialise in.

"Yes, there have are a lot of loopholes to plug, but one needs to understand these girls have only started playing cricket.

"Now the girls have got a sense of where they stand and where they need to improve. The mindset is bound to change."