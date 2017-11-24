David Acfield: Essex appoint ex-bowler as president to replace Doug Insole

David Acfield took 950 wickets as part of an Essex side that won four County Championships

County champions Essex have appointed former bowler and Olympic fencer David Acfield as the club's new president.

The 70-year-old played more than 400 first-class games for Essex and takes over the role from club legend Doug Insole, who died in August.

Since retiring in 1986 after 20 years as a player, Acfield has held roles as chairman and treasurer at the club.

"It will not be easy stepping into Doug's shoes, but he was a great personal friend and mentor," he said.

"I will do my best to fulfil my duties as he would have wanted, and continue to help take this club forward."

Acfield represented Great Britain in fencing at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics and won gold for England at the 1970 Commonwealth Games.

The off-spinner has also previously been chairman of the ECB cricket committee.