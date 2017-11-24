Ashes: Steve Smith repels England as Australia fight back in first Test

Steve Smith's fifty spanned 112 balls and contained five fours

First Ashes Test, Gabba, Brisbane (day two of five) England 302: Vince 83, Malan 56, Stoneman 53 Australia 165-4: Smith 64*, Marsh 44* Australia trail by 137 runs Scorecard

Australia captain Steve Smith withstood the charge of the England bowlers to leave the first Ashes Test delicately poised after two days in Brisbane.

On a fascinating and, at times, thrilling day, Smith made an unbeaten 64 to lead his side to 165-4, 137 behind.

That was a significant recovery from 76-4 as England's attack, expertly marshalled by skipper Joe Root, was excellent in the scorching afternoon heat.

Smith combined with Shaun Marsh, who is 44 not out, for an unbroken partnership of 89.

The tourists earlier lost their last six wickets for 56 runs to slip to 302 all out.

In control when Dawid Malan (56) and Moeen Ali (38) were together, England surrendered the initiative in a whir of poor shots, aggression from Australia's fast bowlers and the trickery of spinner Nathan Lyon.

He claimed two wickets, while pace bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins finished with three each.

To slump from 246-4 was feeble from England, but their total was put into context as Australia struggled to score freely on a pitch that remains slower than a usual Gabba wicket.

Although Smith and Marsh were solid later in the day, England are well in the hunt to end Australia's 29-year unbeaten run on this ground.

Ashes excitement arrives

If a first day when England reached 196-4 was attritional, disrupted by rain and not enough to really stir the crowd, then day two was when the Ashes excitement truly arrived.

It was cut and thrust as soon as play resumed at 09:30 local time, England more intent to play shots and finding the boundary with regularity.

When Australia's bowlers began to target England with short bowling, the hostility shown to the visiting batsmen rallied the home support.

For the first time in the match, the Gabba lived up to its 'Gabbatoir' nickname as the sight of an England collapse in front of baying fans evoked memories of the 5-0 whitewash in 2013-14.

Still, the Barmy Army were lively throughout, trading songs with hundreds of Australia supporters dressed as the late commentator Richie Benaud on a scorching afternoon.

However, perhaps the biggest cheer of the day had nothing to do with cricket, instead greeting a successful marriage proposal in the boundary-side swimming pool.

More to follow.