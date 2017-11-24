BBC Sport - Ashes: David Warner's odd dismissal as Australia struggle early on against England

Listen: Warner's odd dismissal as Australia struggle early on

  • From the section Cricket

Australia's David Warner is caught by England's Dawid Malan at short mid-wicket after a bizarre shot on day two of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

