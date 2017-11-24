BBC Sport - Ashes: David Warner's odd dismissal as Australia struggle early on against England
Listen: Warner's odd dismissal as Australia struggle early on
- From the section Cricket
Australia's David Warner is caught by England's Dawid Malan at short mid-wicket after a bizarre shot on day two of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.
