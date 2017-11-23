Ashes: Peter Moores confident Nottinghamshire's Jake Ball can shine for England

Jake Ball has taken 144 first-class wickets at an average of 26.33

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores has no doubts that pace bowler Jake Ball will cope with the pressure and expectation of making his Ashes debut.

Ball, 26, was selected for the opening Test of the series in Brisbane having recovered from an ankle injury.

England reached 196-4 by close of play on the first day, with Ball set to bat at number 10 and bowl as either first or second change.

"He's a fine cricketer. He'll be fine," Moores told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"As it gets closer to his time to come on to bowl the nerves will kick in a bit, which is quite normal.

"But I am sure once he gets that first ball and first over out of the way he will get stuck in and get on with what he does."

Ball, who won his fourth Test cap at the Gabba, made seven County Championship appearances for Notts last season, taking 27 wickets at an average of 25.

But he has only bowled only 15.4 overs in Australia so far, having sprained his ankle in his delivery stride during England's four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

Former England head coach Moores said Ball deserved his chance after proving his fitness.

"Jake has bowled beautifully all year and has gone out and impressed and got himself in that first Test team," the 54-year-old added.

"It gives him a great chance of staying in there if he bowls well - and hopefully be part of an England Ashes-winning side."