Ashes: Marriage proposal in the Gabba's swimming pool

The rest of the Pool Deck celebrates after Roebuck says 'yes'

You might have seen the pitch-side swimming pool at the Gabba, where lucky cricket fans are given the chance to cool off while watching the first Ashes Test.

It's a pretty cool way to watch the sporting highlight of the winter - but on day two of the Brisbane Test one fan decided to make it just that little bit more memorable.

Michael Langridge got selected for the pool and made the most of the opportunity by getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend Tori Roebuck.

Luckily, she said yes - to the delight of Langridge and the rest of the Pool Deck.

Speaking to Test Match Special, he said: "I've been planning this for about three months. I've been obsessed with the Ashes since I was born and I wanted to share that with Tori here."

Pool factfile:

The 32,000-litre pool was opened in December 2016 for a Test between Australia v Pakistan, so this is its first Ashes outing.

It is set into the grandstand at the ground, with a clear screen between the pool and the outfield.

Australian Olympic champion swimmer Stephanie Rice is the pool's official ambassador.

Former England captain David Gower: "If you are batting at the Gabba during the Ashes, there are a million things going on, the crowd is hard enough. A pretty girl in a bikini should not be a distraction."

Can you imagine this scene at Headingley or Old Trafford?

How do you get in?

Sounds like a dream, right? Relax in the scorching Brisbane heat. Have a few beers. Watch some sport. Blissful.

There's just one catch - the best seats in the house are reserved for those who "come to the match in their best pool attire".

So, dressed in their bikinis and Speedos, cricket fans get plucked from the crowd for an upgrade to the Pool Deck by taking a selfie showing they are "ready for the pool".

And in true British style, the Barmy Army showed off their best poses in the hope of an upgrade...

Strict rules still remain for those lucky enough to make it into the pool area, with patrons banned from partaking in Mexican waves... but novelty hats appear to be acceptable.

(Please can we suggest a strict "no budgie smugglers" policy too...)