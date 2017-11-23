Ashes: England's James Vince motivated by Matthew Hayden comments

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized Ashes: First Test in balance after intriguing opening day

First Ashes Test, Gabba, Brisbane (day one of five) England 196-4: Vince 83, Stoneman 53 Australia: Yet to bat Scorecard

England batsman James Vince said he was motivated by criticism from former Australia opener Matthew Hayden after scoring 83 on day one of the Ashes.

Hayden, who won three Ashes series between 2001-07, said he did not know "who half of these guys are" when describing the touring squad this week.

England reached 196-4 on a rain-affected day at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"If he didn't know who we were at the start of the day, he probably does now," said Ashes debutant Vince, 26.

Hayden, who averaged 50 in 103 Tests, also said of England: "The poms are a rabble."

Vince, playing in his eighth Test, said: "Reading comments like that gives you an extra incentive to go out there and try and make a statement.

"I've had stuff since I got called up. It gives you a bit more inspiration to fight and prove people wrong."

The Hampshire batsman was a surprise inclusion in England's touring squad after failing to pass 50 in seven Tests in 2016.

Arriving at the crease with England 2-1 after Alastair Cook was caught at slip in the third over, Vince added 125 for the second wicket with fellow Ashes debutant Mark Stoneman, who made 53.

However, he was brilliantly run out by Nathan Lyon, and Pat Cummins took two wickets as the tourists slipped from 127-1 to 163-4.

"We talk about that special play or outstanding effort - and that was certainly it for us today," Cummins said of Lyon's direct hit at the non-striker's end as Vince attempted to pinch a single.

"That cracked open the partnership - Vince was looking pretty set. It was a huge effort from him."

James Vince was averaging 19 in his seven Tests before the Ashes

Vince added: "No matter what score a batsman gets, they always want more.

"I'm sure lying in bed I'll have a few thought about missing out (on a century) but if you'd offered me 80-odd I'd have taken it."

Stoneman batted for almost four hours in making his fifth successive half-century of the tour, on a surface lacking the pace that many expected.

"I absolutely loved it. It was an amazing experience," said the 30-year-old left-hander.

"That partnership with Vincey took the sting out of the Aussies. We managed to hold ourselves well. I'd say honours are pretty even."

Off-spinner Lyon said this week he hoped Australia would "end the careers" of some England players during the Ashes.

Although the 30-year-old did not take a wicket, he conceded only 40 runs in 24 overs and had Vince dropped on 68 by wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

Cummins said: "I said to him he should say stuff before every game, the way he bowled today. He loves getting in the contest.

"He bowled absolutely beautifully and I don't know he didn't get a six-for today, let alone one-for.

"He's one of the world's best spinners at the moment, if not the best."