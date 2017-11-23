BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: First Test in balance after intriguing opening day

Pint-sized Ashes: First Test in balance after intriguing opening day

  • From the section Cricket

Pint-sized Ashes relives the opening day of the first Test as England's James Vince makes 83 before Australia fight back in Brisbane, as the Test Match Special team are tempted to take a dip in the pool.

MATCH REPORT: Vince hits 83 before Australia rally

Download the latest TMS podcast here

Available to UK users only.

