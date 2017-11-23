BBC Sport - Ashes: England's Alastair Cook falls early in first Test

Listen: Cook falls early in first Ashes Test

Australia's Mitchell Starc removes Alastair Cook to reduce England to 2-1 on the opening morning of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

