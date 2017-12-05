Glamorgan Cricket: Batsman Will Bragg retires after illness

Will Bragg made his first class debut in 2007

Glamorgan batsman Will Bragg has been forced to retire after being affected by health problems.

Left-hander Bragg, 31, has been a first-choice player for the county in both Championship and One-Day Cup.

He played 111 first-class games, 47 List A matches and two T20 games for Glamorgan over 11 years.

Bragg has been unable to get to the bottom of what has caused his ill-health that began after his most consistent season in 2016, when he topped 1,000 Championship runs after switching to a regular number three slot in the batting order.

He was only able to play a handful of County Championship matches in 2017 due to illness, however he did enjoy a successful Royal London One-Day Cup campaign when he registered a career-best 94 against the Kent Spitfires at Swansea.

"It's been a great experience to come through the age groups of Welsh Cricket and represent Glamorgan for over a decade," said Bragg.

"Last season was a frustrating one for me personally and I believe now is the right time for me to step away from the game and start focusing on building a new career in another area.

"I've always been proactive about my life away from the game, and while it may be odd not to be reporting back to training with the lads this winter I am enthused and excited by what the future holds for me.

"I'd like to thank all those people who have supported me over the years and I leave offering nothing but the best wishes for the club moving forward."

Born in Newport, Will initially signed for Glamorgan as Mark Wallace's understudy behind the stumps, before developing into a specialist top-order batsman and went on to score over 5,500 First-class runs.

"Will Bragg has been an integral part of Glamorgan for more than a decade," said Glamorgan chief executive, Hugh Morris.

"He was a big part of the dressing room and a fine batsman for the club, so it's sad to see his career end prematurely.

"Will can look back on an outstanding professional career with great pride and on behalf of the club, the committee and all our supporters I want to thank him for his dedication to Glamorgan and wish him and his family all the very best in the future."