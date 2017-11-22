Ashes: Who did BBC Sport users pick in their England team for first Test?

Australia v England, first Ashes Test Date: 23-27 November Time: 00:00 GMT Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full coverage

The votes have been cast, the numbers have been crunched and the team sheet can now be pinned on the dressing room wall.

More than 58,000 BBC Sport readers have picked their England XI for the first Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane.

It turns out most of them think along the same lines as the England selectors, although Joe Root's batting position is not clear cut, and there is one difference in the bowling attack.

The percentages below reflect the most popular player in that position.

1. Alastair Cook - selected by 95% of users

No debate here. England's most-capped player and most prolific centurion is inked in to open the batting.

2. Mark Stoneman - 89%

The left-hander, who made his Test debut this summer, was a clear choice to open alongside Cook. He made a century and three fifties in four innings in England's warm-up games.

3. James Vince - 45%

A surprise inclusion in England's Ashes squad, Vince got the nod to bat at three at the Gabba from almost half of BBC Sport users. A further 10% selected him at four and 8% at five.

4. Joe Root - 62%

While Root was selected by 99.5% of users, 62% want him to stay in his preferred position of four and 35% think England would be best served if he moved up to three.

5. Dawid Malan - 58%

Malan is another player who has impressed in England's tour games, making a century and failing to pass 50 only once. Some 15% of users picked him at number four and 8% think he is good enough to bat at three.

6. Jonny Bairstow - 68%

A near-universal pick - Bairstow was selected by 99% of users - the only debate surrounded where he will bat. Although 17% thought number five is his best position, most agreed that he can fill Ben Stokes' spot at six.

7. Moeen Ali - 70%

Frontline batsman? Premier spinner? Dependable all-rounder? All of the above? Moeen also made it into 99% of teams, with common consensus being that he should bat at seven.

8. Chris Woakes - 72%

This was another straightforward pick, it seems. Woakes averages 32 with the ball in Tests, and a batting average of 30 will come in handy at number eight. Indeed, 14% wanted him one place higher.

9. Stuart Broad - 47%

Don't let the percentage fool you - Broad was picked by all but 2% of users. Although number nine was the most popular batting spot, 9% think he should bat at eight and 38% at 10.

10. Craig Overton - 14%

This was the closest call - and one where users disagreed with the selectors. Broad and James Anderson both got more votes than Overton at number 10, but they are already in the team. Jake Ball received 20% of the vote at number 10, but, given that Overton got 22% at number nine (compared to Ball's 12%) and 44% overall (Ball 42%), the Somerset seamer gets the nod.

11. James Anderson - 77%

There are no doubts over Anderson's place in the team - 99% of users picked him, with 17% even pushing for a promotion to number 10.

