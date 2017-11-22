Shaun Marsh: Glamorgan sign Australia Test batsman for 2018 and 2019

Shaun Marsh is a doubt for the first Ashes Test due to a back injury

Australian batsman Shaun Marsh has signed a two-year contract as Glamorgan's new overseas player.

Left-hander Marsh, 34, has been recalled to his national Test squad for the Ashes series against England.

He previously played Twenty20 cricket for Glamorgan in 2012, and spent part of 2017 with Yorkshire.

Marsh will arrive after a likely appearance in the Indian Premier League [IPL] and will play in all three formats for the Welsh county.

He has represented Australia in 23 Tests, 53 one-day internationals and 15 T20 internationals since his debut in 2008, winning his latest recall on the back of strong domestic form for Western Australia.

His previous spell with Glamorgan saw him top their T20 batting averages in the rain-hit 2012 campaign, scoring 209 runs at an average of 52, and he is set to bat in the top three to replace the new-retired Jacques Rudolph.

"I'm glad to be back. Securing my county future for the long term has always appealed to me so I jumped at the opportunity when it came," Marsh told the Glamorgan website.

"There is a lot of exciting young talent at the club, and hopefully I can put in some good performances so we can bring some silverware to Wales."

Marsh played alongside Glamorgan Championship captain Michael Hogan for Western Australia as well as in Wales.

Glamorgan say they will engage another overseas player to cover the opening weeks of the season if Marsh is signed by an IPL franchise.