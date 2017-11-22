Ashes: England pick Jake Ball as Australia call up Glenn Maxwell

Australia v England, first Ashes Test Date: 23-27 November Time: 00:00 GMT Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full coverage

England have named seamer Jake Ball ahead of Craig Overton in their side for the first Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Ball, 26, has recovered from the sprained ankle he suffered on 10 November and which kept him out of England's final warm-up game last week.

Australia have called up all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as cover for opener David Warner, who has a neck problem, and Shaun Marsh, who has a sore back.

The first Test starts at 00:00 GMT on Thursday at the Gabba.

England will name their batting order on the morning of the game.

England team: Joe Root (capt), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson.

