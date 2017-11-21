Shiv Thakor: Derbyshire sack all-rounder following sexual exposure conviction

Shiv Thakor
Shiv Thakor has also played for Leicestershire, and England at Under-19 level

Derbyshire have sacked all-rounder Shiv Thakor after he was found guilty of two sexual exposure charges.

The 24-year-old was found guilty last week of exposing himself to two women on a housing estate near Mackworth, Derbyshire in June.

A Derbyshire statement said: "The club expects the highest standards of behaviour from its staff and is opposed to sexual harassment in any form.

"Thakor's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

Thakor will be sentenced on Friday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired