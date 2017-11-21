BBC Sport - Anthony McGrath: New Essex head coach says champions have lost surprise factor
Essex have lost surprise factor - McGrath
- From the section Cricket
New Essex head coach Anthony McGrath tells BBC Look East the county champions must evolve as rival teams will no longer be surprised by them.
McGrath was promoted from his previous role as assistant coach on Monday to replace Chris Silverwood, who left on 1 November to become England bowling coach.
