BBC Sport - Anthony McGrath: New Essex head coach says champions have lost surprise factor

New Essex head coach Anthony McGrath tells BBC Look East the county champions must evolve as rival teams will no longer be surprised by them.

McGrath was promoted from his previous role as assistant coach on Monday to replace Chris Silverwood, who left on 1 November to become England bowling coach.

