Women's Ashes: England draw series after Wyatt century

Women's Ashes: Third Twenty20 international, Canberra Australia 178-2 (20 overs): Mooney 117*, Perry 22*, Brunt 1-25 England 181-6 (19 overs): Wyatt 100, Knight 51, Jonassen 2-25 England (2pts) won by four wickets; Australia retain the Ashes with multi-format series drawn 8-8 Scorecard

Danni Wyatt scored England's first Twenty20 International century to help her side chase a record 179 and draw the multi-format Ashes series.

Beth Mooney hit an unbeaten 117, the second-highest score in women's T20s, as Australia posted an imposing total.

England were reduced to 30-3 but Wyatt hit two sixes and 13 fours in a 139-run stand with captain Heather Knight (51).

Both fell late on, as did Katherine Brunt, but Fran Wilson saw England home by four wickets in Canberra.

England's victory, worth two points, ensured they levelled the series 8-8, although Australia, as holders, had already retained the Ashes.

