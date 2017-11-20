Will Gidman: Kent all-rounder extends deal

Will Gidman scored one half-century in the County Championship for Kent last season

Kent all-rounder Will Gidman has extended his contract with the club.

The 32-year-old initially joined the county on loan from Nottinghamshire in July 2016, before agreeing a permanent switch at the end of that season.

He scored 236 Championship runs at an average of 16.65 last season, as well as taking five wickets in 10 matches.

"Will is an extremely experienced cricketer whose contribution within the group is priceless," head coach Matt Walker told the club website.

"Although last season was a disappointing one, I have no doubt he will play a huge part in the season to come."

Kent have not disclosed the length of Gidman's new deal at Canterbury.