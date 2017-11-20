Ashes: Australia must back up their chat - England's James Vince

Australia are unbeaten at the Gabba in 29 years

Australia are putting themselves under pressure to perform in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, says England batsman James Vince.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann said he has "seen things he likes" in the England team, while pace bowler Josh Hazlewood spoke of opening the "scars" from the tourists' 2013-14 whitewash.

"They have got to back up their chat," said 26-year-old Vince. "If not, the home crowd might wonder why they haven't done what they said they were going to do."

The first Test begins on Thursday at 00:00 GMT at the Gabba, where Australia have not lost a Test since 1988.

"I'm sure they are confident playing here but, at the same time, they won't want to be the group of players that loses that record," said Vince.

"It's something we'd like to try to change and it will be a great challenge, one we are all really looking forward to."

Australia's record at the Gabba, coupled with a crowd that is often patriotic and hostile, has led to the ground being nicknamed the 'Gabbatoir'.

Hampshire's Vince, recalled to bat at number three in this series, believes the home support could turn if Australia underperform.

"You want to get off to a good start and if we do that we can turn their own fans and media against them," said Vince, who has won seven Test caps but never played an Ashes Test.

"It's important to get off to a good start but, on the other hand, it is a long series so a bad start doesn't mean the series is done."

'It's about heart more than technique'

England batsman Dawid Malan, who will play his first Ashes Test, admitted that the 42,000-seater Gabba looked "daunting".

The Middlesex left-hander, 30, said: "I've never played in front of 40,000 people before. I spoke to Joe Root about the first time he played here and he said the occasion really got to him.

"It is about managing your expectations and emotions. The best players are the ones who can do that when they are under pressure."

England hold the Ashes, but were beaten 5-0 on their last tour, when Australia pace bowler Mitchell Johnson took 37 wickets.

This time around they will come up against Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, both of whom are capable of bowling in excess of 90mph.

"Speaking to some of the older Aussie players, they talk about having heart more than about having technique," said Malan, who made a century in England's final warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI.

"It is about how bad you want it and if you are willing to take the odd blow here and there.

"It is never going to be easy. Test cricket is not designed to be easy or everyone would do it. It is more about your ticker here than anything else.

"Whether the ball is coming down to you at 80mph or 90mph it is about trusting your instincts and having the heart to get through it."

