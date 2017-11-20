Captain Heather Knight says England's players are "gutted" to not be able to regain the Women's Ashes, but are aiming to square the series by winning the final Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

Australia lead the points-based multi-format series 8-6, but England can level at 8-8 if they prevail in Canberra.

Follow Tuesday's third and final T20 international with TMS commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

