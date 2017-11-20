BBC Sport - Women's Ashes: Heather Knight says England focused on squaring the series
England focused on levelling Women's Ashes
Women's Cricket
Captain Heather Knight says England's players are "gutted" to not be able to regain the Women's Ashes, but are aiming to square the series by winning the final Twenty20 international on Tuesday.
Australia lead the points-based multi-format series 8-6, but England can level at 8-8 if they prevail in Canberra.
