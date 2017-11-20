Anthony McGrath: Essex name ex-England all-rounder as head coach

Anthony McGrath played in four Tests and 14 one-day internationals for England

County champions Essex have appointed assistant coach Anthony McGrath as their new head coach.

Ex-Yorkshire and England all-rounder McGrath joined Essex in February 2016 as assistant to Chris Silverwood, who left his position on 1 November to become England bowling coach.

McGrath, 42, had previously spent a year on Yorkshire's coaching staff.

"He was an integral part of the success over the past two years," chief executive Derek Bowden said.

"The players know how he works, we know how he works and ultimately he was the outstanding candidate to take the club forward.

"Now it is important he brings in the right assistant head bowling coach alongside him, and we will be working hard to fill this position in the coming weeks."

After leading Essex to a first County Championship title since 1992, Chris Silverwood replaced Ottis Gibson as England bowling coach

McGrath scored more than 23,000 runs and took 240 wickets in all formats of the game during an 18-year playing career with Yorkshire, while also playing four Tests and 14 one-day internationals for England between 2003 and 2004.

"I don't think much needs to change from the formula Chris and myself introduced a couple of years ago," he said.

"Obviously I will put my own stamp on things, but we have a competitive squad of home-grown players who are all passionate about the club.

"We know we need to keep improving, as people will target us now we are champions, but that is normal."