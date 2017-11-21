BBC Sport - Ashes 2017-18: England's Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow try their hand at street cricket
Can these England stars play street cricket?
- From the section Cricket
Before heading out to Australia for The Ashes, England stars Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes rock up in Sparkhill, Birmingham to take on a group of young street cricketers at their own game.
Who will come out on top?
