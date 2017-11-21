BBC Sport - Ashes 2017-18: England's Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow try their hand at street cricket

Can these England stars play street cricket?

Before heading out to Australia for The Ashes, England stars Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes rock up in Sparkhill, Birmingham to take on a group of young street cricketers at their own game.

Who will come out on top?

How to follow The Ashes 2017-18 on the BBC.

  From the section Cricket
