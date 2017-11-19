Ashes: Australia 'see things they like' in England - Darren Lehmann

Australia whitewashed England 5-0 in the last Ashes series played down under

Australia v England: First Ashes Test Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Dates: 23-27 November Time: 00:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Australia have seen "a couple of things they like" in England's Ashes warm up games, says coach Darren Lehmann.

The tourists have played three matches before Thursday's first Test in Brisbane, only taking one wicket on Saturday against Cricket Australia XI.

And Lehmann says England have shown flaws that Australia will look to exploit.

"They have been solid," said Lehmann. "But we'll certainly target some players in that regard."

England hold the urn after a 3-2 win on home soil in 2015, but were whitewashed 5-0 on their last trip down under in 2013-14.

On that tour, a side captained by Alastair Cook were blown away by the pace of Mitchell Johnson, who took 37 wickets in the series.

Australia's pace attack will this time be led by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins - both capable of bowling in excess of 90mph - and the visitors are once again likely to be tested by a barrage of short-pitched bowling.

"England have been solid and are preparing for whatever they expect us to do," said Lehmann. "They have got what they needed and have had some good performances.

"But we've seen a couple of things that we like and hopefully we can play on that."

'Players need to be exposed to pace'

Alastair Cook and the rest of England's batsmen have been facing some fierce bowling in the nets

England's warm-up matches have not been played on fast, bouncy pitches and the bowling they have faced has not been of express pace.

Therefore, batting coach Mark Ramprakash has been trying to replicate the style of the home bowlers in the nets.

"If you have a few gentle throw-downs that will not prepare you for the Australian attack," Rampraskash told BBC Sport.

"If an English player is going to get 450 or 500 runs in this series, they are going to have to play the bowling of Starc, a 90mph left-arm bowler who may swing the ball, and Cummins, a 90mph right-armer, off-spin from Nathan Lyon and accurate pace bowling from Josh Hazlewood."

Ramprakash uses a throwing tool to help replicate fast bowling - and in order to generate the pace of the Australia attack, throw-downs often come from a distance of less than 22 yards.

In Townsville, where England played their last warm-up game, batsmen faced four-over spells of hostile bowling and had to do a punishment of 10 press-ups if they got out.

"It's not easy to do, but the players have to buy into it and put themselves under pressure with the pace of the ball," added former England batsman Ramprakash.

"I use some balls that are not as hard as cricket balls, so I can get them around the chest or head area without fear of injuring any of the players.

"It took a little bit of time to convince them it was the right thing to do, but they responded well to that session. They know that having it really quick in practice will serve them well for the Test matches."