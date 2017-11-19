Women's Ashes: England beat Australia in T20 dead rubber

Women's Ashes: Second Twenty20, Manuka Oval England 152-6 (20 overs): Sciver 40, Schutt 2-16 Australia 112 (18 overs): Healy 24, Gunn 4-13, Brunt 2-10 England won by 40 runs; Australia lead multi-format series 8-6 Scorecard

Katherine Brunt starred with bat and ball as England's women won the second Twenty20 international against Australia by 40 runs in Canberra.

Brunt hit an unbeaten 32 as she and Natalie Sciver (40) helped England post 152-6 after they had won the toss.

The all-rounder then took 2-10 as Australia were bowled out for 112.

Australia have already retained the Women's Ashes but England can level the points-based series at 8-8 if they win the final T20 in Canberra on Tuesday.

More to follow.