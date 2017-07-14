South Africa & New Zealand women in England 2018

South Africa's Mignon du Preez hits out against England

England v South Africa

June

9 1st ODI, Worcester (11:00 BST)

12 2nd ODI, Hove (d/n) (13:00 BST)

15 3rd ODI, Canterbury (d/n) (14:00 BST)

Twenty20 tri-series

20 South Africa v New Zealand, Taunton (13:00 BST)

20 England v South Africa, Taunton (17:40 BST)

23 England v South Africa, Taunton (13:00 BST)

23 England v New Zealand, Taunton (17:40 BST)

28 South Africa v New Zealand, Bristol (13:00 BST)

28 England v New Zealand, Bristol (17:40 BST)

July

1 Final, Chelmsford (15:00 BST)

England v New Zealand

7 1st ODI, Headingley (11:00 BST)

10 2nd ODI, Derby (d/n) (13:00 BST)

13 3rd ODI, Leicester (d/n) (14:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

