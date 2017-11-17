BBC Sport - Women's Ashes: England 'emotional' after Australia retain Ashes
England emotional after Australia retain Ashes
- From the section Women's Cricket
England's Tammy Beaumont says there is "a lot of emotion" in the camp after Australia retained the Women's Ashes with an emphatic six-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 international in Sydney.
READ MORE: Dominant Australia retain Women's Ashes
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired