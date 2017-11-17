BBC Sport - Women's Ashes: England 'emotional' after Australia retain Ashes

England emotional after Australia retain Ashes

England's Tammy Beaumont says there is "a lot of emotion" in the camp after Australia retained the Women's Ashes with an emphatic six-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 international in Sydney.

READ MORE: Dominant Australia retain Women's Ashes

England emotional after Australia retain Ashes

