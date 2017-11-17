Women's Ashes 2017: England 'lacking' in Ashes series, says coach Mark Robinson

England have failed to regain the Ashes despite being crowned world champions earlier this year

England are "lacking in a few areas" according to coach Mark Robinson after Australia retained the Women's Ashes in empathic style on Friday.

The hosts won the first Twenty20 by six wickets, giving them an unassailable 8-4 lead in the multi-format series.

England have won just one of the five matches so far and are unable to win the series with two matches remaining.

"We're gutted, we came out here to win back the Ashes," Robinson said. "That dream is gone now."

England slipped to 16-4 in their innings with captain Heather Knight out without scoring, opener Tammy Beaumont dismissed for four and Sarah Taylor out for two.

"You always want your big guns to have good days," Robinson added. "We believe we are not far away and came out here to try and see how close we are."

England lost the opening two matches of the series after wash-outs in their two warm-up games.

They won the third one-day international and drew the one-off Test match to keep the series alive but were heavily beaten in Sydney on Friday and can now only draw the series by winning the two remaining matches.

"It has been a tough tour," Robinson said. "The weather hit us hard and a lot of niggly things like that made it hard.

"We lack one or two things but what we don't lack is character. Our work ethic is exceptional and that will get you a long way but unfortunately it didn't get us far enough."

Test Match Special commentator and England Ashes winner Isa Guha said: "Australia have won the big moments - that's something England haven't been able to capitalise on when they've been on top."

'I couldn't watch'

Opener Beth Mooney hit the winning runs for Australia

Australia's T20 win came with 25 balls remaining and was largely thanks to a unbeaten 56-ball 86 from Beth Mooney, the highest women's T20 score scored by an Australian in Australia.

"It was so nice for the team to come out and play like that," Australia captain Rachael Haynes said.

"We started well with the ball but fell away. For Beth Mooney to come out and make a statement like that was fantastic.

"I couldn't watch. I was pretty nervous, the most nervous I have been watching cricket.

"I'm so proud of the team and the way they played."