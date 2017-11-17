Ashes: England's Jake Ball expected to be fit for first Test

Jake Ball has played three previous Tests for England

First Ashes Test Date: 23-27 November; Time: 00:00 GMT; Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Test Match Special and text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Pace bowler Jake Ball is "in the mix" to be part of the England team for the first Ashes Test, says assistant coach Paul Farbrace.

Ball, 26, missed England's final warm-up game with an ankle injury, but has returned to bowling in the nets and is set to be fit for the Gabba.

"We have thought for some time that Jake's skills would be suited to bowling in Australia," said Farbrace.

"That is why we're keen to get him available."

England are planning for Nottinghamshire's Ball to bowl 15 overs in the nets on Saturday, as well as spending some time fielding on the final day of the last warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI.

The tourists then travel to Brisbane on Sunday, with the first Test beginning on Thursday.

"The hope is that by the end of the day he'll have some good time in his legs to give him every chance of being selected next week," said Farbrace.

"If he then has a good bowl on Tuesday, it should be pretty clear which way we want to go."

Ball, who has taken two wickets in three Tests, is vying with the uncapped Craig Overton, 23, for the final place in the bowling attack.

The Somerset paceman is more likely to contribute runs down the order - he averages 22 in first-class cricket to Ball's 13 - and was told he is in "pole position" to start the first Test by bowling consultant Shane Bond earlier in the week.

"It's important that you pick the right bowler," said Farbrace when asked if runs would be a factor in the final selection.

"Craig has done himself no harm. If he gets picked next Thursday, he thoroughly deserves it.

"Last week we were thinking that we needed to get someone out from England and we were wondering who we were going to go for.

"Now we have two guys and either can be picked. It's a good position for us to be in."