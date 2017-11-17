Ed Joyce withdraws from Ireland's final Intercontinental Cup match

Joyce retired from county cricket this year to focus on playing for Ireland

Ireland batsman Ed Joyce will miss the Intercontinental Cup match against Scotland because of a knee problem.

Joyce, 39, has withdrawn from the squad after he suffered a reaction to the injury during a warm weather training camp last week.

Fellow Leinster Lightning player John Anderson will replace Joyce.

The four-day match in Dubai will be Ireland's last InterContinental Cup Cup match following their elevation to Test status.

Joyce has been hampered by knee and back injuries in recent years and his place in the panel will go to Anderson, pending the approval of the ICC.

Anderson, 35, who is currently playing grade cricket in Tasmania, has played six times in the competition scoring one hundred and five half centuries to average 47.

The match against Scotland will begin on 29 November before the squad then play a one-day international series against Afghanistan in December.