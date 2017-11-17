Australia's Ashes squad: Can you name the players?

Australia's squad for the first Ashes Test against England took many people by surprise.

Six players who appeared in their most recent Test have been dropped. A wicketkeeper who has not played a Test for seven years - and does not even keep for his state side - has been recalled. They have also included a bowler whose eight Test caps have spanned six years.

How many of the players do you recognise? Play our picture quiz and share with your friends.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

