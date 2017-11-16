England to host South Africa and New Zealand in 2018 limited-overs series

England won the Women's World Cup in July after beating India by nine runs at Lord's

Women's World Cup winners England will host South Africa and New Zealand in three limited-overs series in 2018.

Heather Knight's side will play three one-day matches against South Africa, beginning on 9 June.

They will then play a Twenty20 tri-series against the Proteas and New Zealand, with the final to be held at Chelmsford on 1 July.

England will end the international home season with three 50-over matches against New Zealand.

The domestic Kia Super League competition will also be expanded.

Points from the one-day series will contribute to the ICC Women's Championship, while the T20 series is held five months before the Women's World Twenty20 in November.

"Last summer's World Cup success must be the watershed moment for our game that everyone is saying it could be," director of women's cricket Clare Connor said.

"The 2018 schedule is an exciting that will ensure more people around the country have the chance to watch the team."

England play the first of three T20s against Australia in the Women's Ashes on Friday at 08:10 GMT.

Fixtures

Royal London ODIs v South Africa

9 June: First ODI (New Road, Worcester)

12 June: Second ODI (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

15 June: Third ODI (Canterbury)

T20 Tri-Series

20 June: South Africa v New Zealand and England v South Africa (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

23 June: England v South Africa and England v New Zealand (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

28 June: South Africa v New Zealand and England v New Zealand (The Brightside Ground, Bristol)

1 July: Final (Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford 3pm)

Royal London ODIs v New Zealand

7 July: First ODI (Emerald Headingley)

10 July: Second ODI (The 3aaa County Ground, Derby)

13 July: Third ODI (The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road)