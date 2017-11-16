"Resilient" England can use their experience to keep their Women's Ashes hopes alive, says coach Mark Robinson.

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-4 after England forced a draw in the one-off Test.

England need to win all three Twenty20 matches - or win two and tie the other - if they are to regain the Ashes.

READ MORE: England ready for decisive Ashes T20s

READ MORE: Taylor scores 93 in England warm-up win