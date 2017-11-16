BBC Sport - Mark Robinson: England have to be 'bold and strong' in T20

England must be 'bold and strong' in T20

  • From the section Cricket

"Resilient" England can use their experience to keep their Women's Ashes hopes alive, says coach Mark Robinson.

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-4 after England forced a draw in the one-off Test.

England need to win all three Twenty20 matches - or win two and tie the other - if they are to regain the Ashes.

