Ashes: Australia recall wicketkeeper Tim Paine after seven years

Tim Paine played as a specialist batsman in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales this week

Australia v England: First Ashes Test Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Dates: 23-27 November Time: 00:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Australia have recalled wicketkeeper Tim Paine after seven years and selected the uncapped batsman Cameron Bancroft for the opening Ashes Test against England.

Matthew Renshaw and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade have been dropped from the 13-man squad for the opening two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

England hold the Ashes after winning the 2015 series 3-2.

The first Test at the Gabba begins on 23 November at 00:00 GMT.

More to follow.