Ashes: Pick your England team for first Test in Australia

Craig Overton, Joe Root and Dawid Malan

Should Joe Root move up to number three? Do you prefer Dawid Malan or Gary Ballance at five? And who should replace Ben Stokes?

Think you can do a better job than the England selectors? Here's your chance.

Pick your team to take on Australia in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, which starts at 00:00 GMT on Thursday.

You have until Wednesday at 06:00 GMT to select your side. The results will be published later that day.

Pick your England XI for first Test Who should be in England's team for the first Ashes Test? Choose your XI and share it with friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm Selection

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.