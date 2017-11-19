Ashes: Pick your England team for first Test in Australia

Craig Overton, Joe Root and Dawid Malan
Craig Overton, Joe Root and Dawid Malan

Should Joe Root move up to number three? Do you prefer Dawid Malan or Gary Ballance at five? And who should replace Ben Stokes?

Think you can do a better job than the England selectors? Here's your chance.

Pick your team to take on Australia in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, which starts at 00:00 GMT on Thursday.

You have until Wednesday at 06:00 GMT to select your side. The results will be published later that day.

Pick your England XI for first Test

Who should be in England's team for the first Ashes Test? Choose your XI and share it with friends.

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired