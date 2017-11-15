BBC Sport - The Ashes 2017-18: Craig Overton in 'pole position' to make England debut
Overton in 'pole position' for Ashes debut
- From the section Cricket
Craig Overton is in "pole position" to make his England debut in next week's first Ashes Test against Australia, according to bowling consultant Shane Bond.
Pace bowler Overton, 23, is vying with Jake Ball for a place in the England side, but Ball has missed the final warm-up match with an ankle injury.
READ MORE: Overton in 'pole position' for Ashes debut
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired