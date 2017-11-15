BBC Sport - The Ashes 2017-18: Craig Overton in 'pole position' to make England debut

Craig Overton is in "pole position" to make his England debut in next week's first Ashes Test against Australia, according to bowling consultant Shane Bond.

Pace bowler Overton, 23, is vying with Jake Ball for a place in the England side, but Ball has missed the final warm-up match with an ankle injury.

