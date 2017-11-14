Sussex: Rob Andrew ponders next head coach decision

Mark Davis spent two seasons as Sussex head coach after replacing Mark Robinson in November 2015

Sussex chief executive Rob Andrew says it is "really important" the county appoint the right candidate to become their new head coach.

The Hove-based side are looking for a replacement for Mark Davis, who left by mutual consent last month.

"We are in the process and are talking to quite a lot of people. It is a big decision," Andrew, 54, told BBC Sussex.

"We have to look at what the club needs going forwards and I have a very open mind on it."

Davis' two-year spell in charge of Sussex came to an end following an internal club review at the end of last season.

The county finished fourth in Division Two of the County Championship and failed to progress from the group stages of the One-Day Cup and the T20 Blast for the second season running.

"I think we are in a very strong position," former England rugby union international Andrew continued.

"I know there is disappointment out there among some of our members - and I understand it - but the club has been going through a lot of change in the last three or four years. We need have some consistency and build the next Sussex team."

Andrew aiming to 'create the right environment'

Rob Andrew worked at the Rugby Football Union for a decade before taking over as chief executive of Sussex in January 2017

Chris Adams, who captained Sussex to three County Championship titles in the 2000s and has previously coached Surrey, has expressed an interest in a role at Hove.

However, Andrew refused to comment on who is in the frame to be appointed and said there had been "too much looking back" to the club's glory days after the turn of the century.

Their success had led to Sussex being dubbed the 'Team of the Noughties' for their achievements in both first-class and one-day cricket, where they won four major trophies.

"We have a very open mind on where we go with this next," Andrew said. "I have been involved in lots of coach appointments and you can go internal or external.

"You just need to look who the candidates are, what their qualities are and what the club needs at that particular point in time and hope the club makes the right decision.

"There was a golden period in the early 2000s. That period finished in 2009 and that is quite a while ago now.

"It is now about trying to create the right environment to develop the next group of players."