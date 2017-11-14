Chesterfield abandonment: Derbyshire escape punishment over washed-out Kent game

Derbyshire have staged more than 400 first-class matches at picturesque Queens's Park, Chesterfield since they played their first game there in 1898

Derbyshire have escaped punishment over the loss of their entire rain-hit four-day County Championship match with Kent at Chesterfield in September.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) have merely cautioned the county.

But the CDC has advised all first-class counties in future not to use out-grounds before mid-May or in September.

The game was moved to Chesterfield as the County Ground, Derby, had hosted a Boyzone concert the previous Saturday.

But Derbyshire's temporary move from their Derby home backfired when bad weather left the Queen's Park outfield waterlogged, eventually leading to a complete abandonment.

In the immediate wake of the washed-out Kent game, Derbyshire had already made the decision to use Chesterfield as an out-ground only in the "core summer months".

Derbyshire chief executive Simon Storey said: "We are grateful that we have had the opportunity to respond in full to all of the submissions made in regard to the abandonment and the scheduling of concerts.

"It is in the interest of Derbyshire and all first-class counties hosting non-cricket events to learn from this experience moving forward. We have agreed to accept the advice and caution issued by the CDC."

What the ECB said...

CDC deputy chairman Mike Smith, the former Gloucestershire and England fast bowler, made the following points in his summation: